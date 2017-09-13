Tom Savage’s Agent Defends Client on Mike Florio Podcast

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – While Bill O’Brien wasn’t forthcoming with who his starting quarterback will be for the Houston Texans’ Thursday night match against the Cincinnati Bengals it’s becoming clear that rookie Deshaun Watson will make his first NFL start on Thursday Night Football.

Multiple media outlets have reported that O’Brien will start the 12th overall selection in this year’s draft despite refusing to name him as such at his Tuesday press conference.

Tom Savage took just 31 snaps, all in the first half and finished seven for 13 with 62 yards passing with six sacks taken and two fumbles lost. O’Brien elected to bench his starter since the beginning of the offseason program and training camp after just 30 minutes of football.

Tom Savage’s agent Neil Schwartz took to Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk Live evening podcast on Wednesday to defend his client and give context to what he believes is a false narrative being presented about Savage’s benching and that the Texans did not defend his client.

A transcript of most of the conversation is available below. You can listen to the podcast in its entirety here.

What did he make of the quick hook from Bill O’Brien in the first half of the first game similar to what happened to Brian Hoyer in 2015?

“I watched all 31 plays, because that was the extent of what Tom saw in the first half and I can’t figure out why he’s benching Tom. I went through every single play in fact I went even a step further I asked two different NFL personnel people/coaches of two separate teams to break down and review the film to see if I was missing something. Let’s go through it, he went 7 for 13. 12 of the 13 balls Mike, touch the receiver’s hands. The only ball that didn’t was the strip sack fumble that they called incomplete. So 12 of the 13 balls that he threw touched the receiver’s hands, seven were completions, five were drops. “

What kind of explanation has he or Savage received at why this move isn’t just for the second half of the Jaguars and extends into Week 2?

That’s the part that we can’t figure out. If you’ve watched the film and you sit there and say, I see something wrong and he deserves to benched, I wouldn’t be on the phone with you right now. The second issue I’ve heard, he held the ball too long. He did not hold the ball too long. Every play except for the one that was 3rd and 12 he held it, he got sacked in less than three seconds. The 3rd and 12 he did hold the ball, but he was looking to see if he can get a receiver open or hopefully a receiver would get open so they could you know.”

Schwartz understood a first half benching because of the Jacksonville pass rush, but not a week two continuation.

“He was frustrated to get benched at halftime. Bill O’Brien has every right to do what he wants to do. It’s his team. He coaches the team how he sees fit and he thought by bringing Deshaun in at halftime, I get it, would light a spark. But, Deshaun didn’t have any more success than Tom. He got sacked four times. Here’s Deshaun say a better mobile quarterback than Tom, Tom got sacked six times, Deshaun got sacked four times. Deshaun basically through almost two pick-sixes. I’m still trying to figure this out again I go back and I watched the film, 31 plays, you get benched. It makes no sense.”

Why did he want to plead Savage’s case in a public forum considering Savage is still on the team?