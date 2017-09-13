The Best Of Mad Radio 9-13

Today on Mad Radio: Has Bill O’Brien killed Deshaun Watson excitement and could Watson be benched the same way Savage was? Can the defense still be elite? Tony Boselli, Rod Babers and more.

Mad Radio discusses how Bill O’Brien would coach other sports, his unwillingness to name a starter and who should start the first game of the playoffs for the Astros.

Mike Meltser is down on the Texans following their opening loss, but thinks there are a few reasons for optimism Thursday night against the Bengals. Does Seth agree or does he think Melts is a fool?

Ted Johnson didn’t like the way Jadeveon Clowney was used in the Texans loss to Jacksonville, does Mike Vrabel need to adjust? Plus, Seth Payne thinks there’s something some defensive coordinators do that sets them up to fail.

Much to the legitimate disgust of Mike Meltser John McClain says that Bill O’Brien could very well go back to Tom Savage if Deshaun Watson struggles.

Listeners ask McClain ANYTHING including f he’d rather go to a strip club with PacMan Jones or fight Anthony Munoz and what it would take for O’Brien or Rick Smith to be fired.

There was a buzz around Houston when Deshaun Watson was acquired on draft day, but has Bill O’Brien sucked the life out of Houston because of his flaky decision-making?

John McClain joins Mad Radio to discuss the defense and if there are significant issued on that side of the ball for the Texans or if they can return to being one of the best in the NFL.

Former University of Texas, NFL cornerback and host of the RodCast, Rod Babers, joins Mad Radio to discuss the Texans heading into Thursday night’s game and UT’s game at USC Saturday night.

Tony Boselli, who called the game Sunday and will call the game Thursday, joins Mike Meltser and his former teammate Seth Payne to talk about the Texans poor offensive line and if there’s any hope.