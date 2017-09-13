The Best of Gallant At Night 9-13

Paul predicts what will go down in Thursday night’s matchup between the Texans and the Bengals.

Paul reacts to the 10-game suspension of Texans LB Brian Cushing.

In the Nightly News: More Brian Cushing suspension reaction, Justin Verlander dominates the Angels and more.

Paul feels he missed out on the message board era and more Texans talk in the Late Night Snack.

Paul stumbled upon a scathing rap song Duane Brown made concerning his holdout from the Texans.

Paul is jealous of a generation, Liam Neeson may be retiring from action movies and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

 

