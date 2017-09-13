Texans Sign TE Evan Baylis; Waive Andy Jones

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have signed rookie tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad, to make room for the former Oregon pass catcher they cut wide receiver, Andy Jones.

Baylis is needed because all three of the Texans tight ends received concussions. C.J. Fiedorowicz was placed on IR on Monday, while Ryan Griffen and Stephen Anderson both are continuing through the Concussion protocol.

The move leaves the Texans with one tight end healthy for Thursday Night’s game and just three wide receivers, DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong.

The Texans injury report on Wednesday listed seven players on the active roster as “OUT” for the short week game in Cincinnati.

Gaurd Jeff Allen, Running Back Alfred Blue, Linebacker Brian Cushing, Wide Receivers Bruce Ellington & Will Fuller along with Griffin and Anderson all filled up the injury report. Each team must take seven players from their 53-man roster and make them inactive for the game on Thursday. Those seven listed as out will fill that list.