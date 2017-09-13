Ranking All The TNF Color Rush Uniform Match-Ups

by: Garret Heinrich (@GarretHeinrich)

The NFL is bringing back the Color Rush Jerseys for 2017. The third season (second full) of the Nike bright and bold unitard combination will once again be featured on Thursday Night Football. Last year I ranked all the jerseys. This year, with the jerseys not changing, let’s rank the match-ups.

Scoring: I gave points to each team based on where I ranked them last year (32pts for 1st, 31 for 2nd and so on) then bonus points based on if the combinations look especially good or bad together. Highest point total wins.

14. Dolphins (Rank: 25th) @ Ravens (12th) – Oct. 26th

Score: 20 | Bonus: -15 | Total: 5

This is just awful. I don’t know if the NFL was just trolling me with set up, but to make these two face off in these colors is going to be horrendous. Neither of the looks are great. Both could be cool jerseys with different pants/socks set up. On the field together this is going to look like someone threw up Willy Wonka’s factory. Don’t even tune into this game. [EDITOR’S NOTE: LISTEN TO IT ON SPORTSRADIO 610, LIKE EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME ALL SEASON LONG!]

13. Bills (19th) @ Jets (18th) – Nov. 2nd

Score: 29 | Bonus: -15 | Total: 14

Negative bonus points for the NFL putting the Color Blind game on for the 3rd straight season. Also for the NFL putting the same matchup for the 3rd year in a row. These poor teams are so locked into playing on Thursday night their fans probably don’t want to watch this game. As we found out 3 years ago you can’t let both color rush jerseys on the field at the same time because people with red/green colorblindness can’t tell who is who.

12: Broncos (31st) @ Colts (16th) – Dec. 14th

Score: 19 | Bonus: -5 | Total: 14

The Broncos get points for the decal change they do for Color Rush, but that is it. The Colts boring normal uniform scheme hurts them as well. I took away some points because I’m not sure if blue and orange will look great together on the field on opposing teams. I do think the NFL will allow them to both wear their color rush for this game though.

11: Eagles (30th) @ Panthers (26th) – Oct. 12th

Score: 10 | Bonus: 10 | Total: 20

The lowest total score of any game, this game actually could be surprisingly enjoyable to watch (as enjoyable as any of these Thursday Night Football games are to watch) with the black and blue color combination on the field. I really dislike the Eagles and their unreadable numbers.

10: Patriots (11th) @ Bucs (27th) – Oct. 5th

Score: 28 | Bonus: -5 | Total: 23

This one could surprise me, but I think the Bucs look so bad on the field there is no redeeming quality about this game, even if I like the Patriots uniforms. Someone wake me when this game is over (GET IT!? ‘Cause the alarm clock numbers on the Bucs jerseys?). The Patriots really do Rise Up the poor Bucs uniforms (yeah I just took a subtle shot at the terrible Bucs uniforms by envoiking the call of their rival Falcons. That is how I do!), but they aren’t quite good enough to get them any higher than this.

9: Redskins (32nd) @ Cowboys (9th) – Nov. 30th

Score: 24 | Bonus: 0 | Total: 24

Remember the year when we didn’t have to see the Redskins on the field in these horrendous mustard things? It was last year, and it was glorious. It really is a shame, because the Cowboys all white is a solid look, and paired up with a quality other look the Cowboys might be atop this list, but those Redskins uniforms are NEVER going to work. Always a fun when these two meet up, except when it will look this terrible.

8: Titans (28th) @ Steelers (6th) – Nov. 16th

Score: 29 | Bonus: 5 | Total: 34

I love the Steelers look. I hate the Titans. But the blue and black might not look that bad on the field, except that blue is so annoying it only gets 5 points, instead of the 10 that the Eagles and Panthers got. The Steelers are pulling the Titans way way up. We couldn’t have had Cowboys vs. Steelers NFL? Really? You’re saving those kinds of games for important things like Sunday Night Football? That makes sense.

7: Bears (5th) @ Packers (24th) – Sept. 28th

Score: 36 | Bonus: 0 | Total: 36

Nothing special in this matchup. Actually something you could possibly see (minus the all white) on a normal Sunday, hence why it ranks fairly well anyway. I still wish the Packers would add a stripe to their socks like the Bears. Or put side piping to line up with the pants just for these jerseys, but alas, the Packers ‘love tradition.’ *Eye Roll Emoji*

6: Rams (4th) @ 49ers (20th) – Sept. 21st

Score: 42 | Bonus: -4 | Total: 37

This game makes me a bit angry because it should be great. But a few little things cause me to drop down the score. 1st the Rams don’t wear a blue helmet with yellow horns anymore. They wear blue with white, which takes away the flow of this whole look that I actually really like. 2nd the white stripe on the Rams pants, but that is why they are 4th overall instead of 2nd or 3rd. Then the Niners had to go and do these black jerseys with the numbers you can’t even read. Look how that gold swoosh pops off the shoulder. Wouldn’t that be great for the numbers or the stripes? This is still going to look good with black vs. yellow, but it had too many little annoyances that to keep its full points.

5: Vikings (14th) @ Browns (8th) – Oct. 29th

Score: 44 | Bonus: 0 | Total: 44

This isn’t supposed to be like this. All purple and all brown and they both look DAMN GOOD! And together they actually look really good. I’m excited to see this matchup on the field. Not the teams, but the uniforms. It should actually look excellent and I would have never expected that.

4: Chiefs (22nd) @ Raiders (3rd) – Oct. 19th

Score: 41 | Bonus: 5 | Total: 46

Typically I don’t like when they play division rivals on Thursday Night Football. These games mean too much to subject them to this crap. This red vs. white matchup will look very nice in Oakland in mid-October. The Raiders uniform is very clean and the Chiefs do a great job with their piping on these jerseys so the red isn’t as offensive as it could be. The contrast should play well.

3: Texans (7th) @ Bengals (12th) – Sept. 14th

Score: 47 | Bonus: 0 | Total: 47

I love the Texans uniforms. They were smart enough to put the white trim on the numbers and pant stripe and it just looks a bit sharper than their typical blue setup. The Bengals do a great job with these, but not as great as they could be. The blue and white will match up well on the field and the Bengals will look like they are a lot faster.

2: Saints (1st) @ Falcons (17th) – Dec. 7th

Score: 48 | Bonus: 0 | Total: 48

Not surprising the number one Color Rush uniforms make it near the top of the list. The Saints look great in this set up. The only reason their matchup with Atlanta isn’t on top of list is that Falcons all-red is a bit too much. Even though the Falcons red jersey is better than their current red jersey I just never do well with the full red look. Should be a great game, but not quite good enough look for top honors.

1: Seahawks (10th) @ Cardinals (13th) – Nov. 9th

Score: 43 | Bonus: 6 | Total: 49

OUR CHAMPIONS! You tell me last year that the Seahawks would be featured in the best uniform matchup on TNF, I would have laughed at you. Then I surprising liked this set up. And talk about contrast. The bright bright bright green of the surprisingly enjoyable Seahawks green vs. the black Cardinals will look really awesome on your screen. I don’t know what else to say about this. It just looks good. Bonus points for the black on green combo which you never get in the NFL.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: ONLY RANKING THE THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES, NONE OF THE THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON SATURDAY GAMES OUT OF PROTEST OF CALLING IT THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON A SATURDAY (OR MONDAY IN THE CASE OF THE STEELERS & TEXANS GAME ON CHRISTMAS DAY (WHICH WILL NOT FEATURE COLOR RUSH))]