Former Teammate Vonta Leach Says Brian Cushing “Always Juicing”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans saw team leader and veteran linebacker Brian Cushing suspended 10-games for his second career violation of the league’s substance abuse policy for using performance enhancing drugs. A former teammate Wednesday, just hours after the suspension was announced, took to twitter to claim Cushing has “always juiced.”

Vonta Leach, the former Texans fullback, tweeted a criticism of Cushing Wednesday night with a quick message and retweeting Ian Rapoport’s report of Cushing’s 10-Game Suspension.

Teammates for 2009 & 2010 Leach was around when Cushing was suspended four games in 2010 for performance enhancing drugs. Cushing at the time claimed that “overtraining” was the cause of his positive test.

Despite being suspended during the 2010 offseason, Cushing was re-voted as 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

