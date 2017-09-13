Brian Cushing Suspended 10 Games For PEDs

The Houston Texans prepair for the 2016 Season

Houston (SPORSTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended 10 games on Wednesday for PED use, the team announced.

In a statement, the team did not reveal any more details.

“Brian Cushing of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the team’s next 10 games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Cushing’s suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Tuesday, November 28 following the team’s November 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens.”

Cushing is currently out for the Texans after suffering a concussion in Sunday’s game.

