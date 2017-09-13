Best of In The Loop 9-13-17

By Cody Stoots
John and Cody talk Texans and Dehsaun Watson starting this Thursday vs the Bengals

 

John and Cody talk Marshawn Lynch new TV show, Kevin Durant new sneaker, McDonalds conning us out of more fries, and more on What’s Trending

 

John and Cody talk Justin Verlander and the Astros 1-0 win

 

John and Cody give their thoughts on Ted Johnson segment of  TED Talk

 

John and Cody talk Texans and their defensive struggle against the Jaguars.

 

John and Cody talk with Jarod Johnson and discussed the Houston Texans.

 

John and Cody talk to Alex Del Barrio about Bill O’Brien and the Texans.

 

