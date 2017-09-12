Watt on Injured Finger: “It’s Still Attached”

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans defensive JJ Watt was not in the best of moods after Sunday 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watt struggled to get pressure on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and had just one tackle in what was his return to an NFL for the first time since week three of 2016 when he suffered a back injury that ended his season.

The Texans defense struggled to stop the Jaguars running attack and are hoping to rebound on a short week when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to going out there and playing a game,” Watt said Tuesday. “Obviously, it’s a good opponent on the road, quick turnaround. You just want to get back out there and put a good performance together so you can get this taste out of your mouth.”

Watt was bit by the injury bug again on Sunday when he suffered a hand injury near the end of the first half. He said after the game that he had suffered a finger injury that saw the bone break through the skin.

Watt had his finger taped up on Tuesday and was asked how his finger was feeling in the two days since the injury.

“Better. It’s inside my body, so that’s all that matters. It’s still attached,” Watt said.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio