The Best Of Mad Radio 9-12

Mad Radio looks at the current state of the Texans heading into their short week against the Bengals and the debut of a viral legend last night.

Mike Meltser thinks that Bill O’Brien forgot about D’Onta Foreman Sunday which leads to the question of if handling play calling and head coaching duties is too much for O’Brien.

Why did D’Onta Foreman only have one carry on Sunday and could he and Deshaun Watson be the spark this desperate Texans offense needs?

Every Tuesday at 7:45 Mad Radio goes around the NFL and college football and visits the best head coach podium audio from the weekend following losses. This week features Todd Bowles, Chuck Pagano, Brian Kelly and much more.

Usually Seth feels guilty the day after Overreaction Monday rants following Texans losses, but does he feel that way today? Was he too harsh on the offensive line after re-watching the game? Plus, revisiting Seth’s profane rant yesterday following the show.

Bill O’Brien has seen better days as a head coach, but at least he knows who the Texans lost to. Mad Radio looks at O’Brien’s recent decisions and then react to Chuck Pagano’s strange press conference following the team’s loss to the Rams.

Mad Radio discusses recent reports coming out about Duane Brown and Rick Smith’s relationship and the state of the weakest unit on the Texans roster.

Mike and Seth react to the praise Tony Romo is getting following his broadcast debut and the Astros falling behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Standings.

Randy Cross joins Mad Radio to discuss Baker Mayfield’s bold move followed by an apology and all of the other storylines going on in the world of college football two weeks into the season.