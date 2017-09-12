Texans Won’t Announce Starting Quarterback Before Thursday

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Despite expectations to the contrary Bill O’Brien did not announce his starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the Bengals at his Tuesday post-practice press conference. Multiple media outlets have reported that Watson would start provided his ankle, injured in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville

When asked if the decision would be made at game time O’Brien responded with “maybe. yeah.”

“I mean I don’t think there’s a rule that I have to publicly announce it,” O’Brien said.

Watson spent the entirety of the preseason as Savage’s back-up and entered Sunday’s 29-7 loss to the Jaguars at the start of the second half with Houston trailing 19-0

Watson led the Texans to their only touchdown in Sunday’s game on a four yard completion to DeAndre Hopkins. Watson also fumbled the ball once with an interception.

“I think Deshaun (Watson) went in there and made some plays,” O’Brien said on Monday about Watson’s play against Jacksonville. “Deshaun (Watson) is a playmaker. He can make plays with his feet, he knows what to do. He checked us in and out of plays. He’s got good instincts out on the field.”

On Tuesday, Watson took snaps with the starting offensive line during a walkthrough practice session. Multiple media outlets speculated that if Watson’s injured ankle wasn’t an issue that he would be the starter on a short week against the Bengals. Watson was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday after being listed as a “limited participant on Monday.”

