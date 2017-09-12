Savage: I Want Another Chance To Be Texans Starting QB

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — In case you’re wondering: yes, Tom Savage wants another crack at the Houston Texans starting quarterback job.

After being benched only two quarters into their season opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and amid reports that Deshaun Watson will get the nod on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Savage said he hopes that won’t be his last chance to prove what he can do.

“Yeah,” Savage said. “Yeah I do.”

It was a struggle for Savage behind a patchwork offensive line that’s missing Duane Brown to holdout and Derek Newton to injury. He was sacked six times on only six drives, as the Texans became only the second team in league history to allow 10 sacks and a defensive touchdown.

Bill O’Brien has yet to name his starter, but all signs point to Watson. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Watson is likely to get the nod, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported today that Watson was getting work with the first-team offense at practice.

“Am I frustrated? Yeah, no one wants to be benched,” Savage said. “That’s just the way it is. But I’ll be ready to go. … I’ve kind of been down this road before.”

Would he change anything about the way he played on Sunday?

“Nothing, really,” Savage said. “I want to go out there, play like I did and compete. Throw the ball to the play makers, give them a chance and that’s it.”

If he’s not the starter, however, Savage said he plans to do whatever he can to help Watson and the team. Even after being pulled on Sunday, Watson was seen on the CBS broadcast coaching up his replacement before he took the field to start the second half.