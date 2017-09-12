REPORT: Watson To Be Named Starter If Ankle Healthy Enough

By Garret Heinrich
Filed Under: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have a quarterback decision to make before Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the decision is made, pending the health of rookie QB Deshaun Watson.

A quick turnaround for the Texans, they will travel on Wednesday to play the Bengals on Thursday. Watson replaced Tom Savage at halftime of week 1 in a 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson threw for the Texans only score of the game, but hurt his ankle chasing down a defender after throwing an interception.

Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien was noncommittal on Monday to name a starting quarterback.

Both of the Texans quarterbacks for the Texans appeared on the team’s injury report, along with 21 other players.

