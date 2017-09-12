Mercilus: We’ll Respond Great From Loss To Jaguars

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — If Whitney Mercilus is right, whatever happened to the Houston Texans defense last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t happen again Thursday.

Heading into this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mercilus said they’re fully confident they’ll be better.

“I think we’ll respond great,” Mercilus said. “We understand that last week wasn’t the way we want to play, so we’re getting things corrected right now. We’ve watched the film, watched where we made mistakes, and we’re preparing for Cincinnati right now. We’ll do better.”

It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Texans defense, especially against the run. They allowed 155 yards rushing, including 100 to rookie running back Leonard Fournette in his NFL debut.

Still, it wasn’t as bad as the final score might indicate.

Six of their 29 points allowed came on a Dante Folwer Jr. fumble recovery for a touchdown, one of the offenses two turnovers on the afternoon. They also held quarterback Blake Bortles to 125 yards on 11 of 21 passing, and Jacksonville to just 3 of 12 on third down.

Either way, Mercilus said he expects better on Thursday.