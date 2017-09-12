Marvin Lewis Expects Texans To Start Watson

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was impressed with the play of Texans rookie Deshaun Watson in Houston’s 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No official decision has been made by the Texans on if Watson will start his first NFL game or if the ball will go back to Tom Savage who had been the starter for the entirety of the offseason and preseason. Watson is dealing with an ankle injury which is influencing the decision by Houston head coach Bill O’Brien

The Bengals head coach said in his conference call on Tuesday ahead of the Bengals-Texans match-up on Thursday Night Football, that he expects Watson to start for the Texans in Cincinnati .

“We’re kind of planning on it being Deshaun (Watson) since they made the change like they did at half time,” Lewis said. “I would imagine it would be him coming forward at least this week.”

Lewis also gave a brief breakdown on what he saw from the Texans’ rookie signal caller and mentioned his preseason play as well.

“(Watson’s) precise of what he wants to do,” Lewis said. He’s going to try and get rid of the football and if it’s not there then he’s going to try and extend it with his feet and he did a nice job of that.”

The Texans and Bengals both enter the game with 0-1 records. The Bengals were shutout 20-0 to division rival Baltimore on Sunday. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton turned the ball over five times including four interceptions.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio