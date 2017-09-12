Houston Texans Put CJ Fiedorowicz On IR

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans placed tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on the injured reserve list. The 3rd year tight end suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This was the second concussion Fiedorowicz has had this season, suffering one near the end of the preseason.

With the move to injured reserve, the Texans activated Jaelen Strong to fill that spot on the roster. Strong was suspended for one game before the season for being arrested for possession of marijuana before the 2015 season in Phoenix.

Fiedorowicz was one of three Texans tight ends to receive a concussion in Sunday’s game.