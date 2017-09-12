Dalton: Watt Is “Back To What He Was” Before Injury

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Among those impressed with JJ Watt’s return from injury: Andy Dalton, apparently.

Heading into this week’s game against the Houston Texans, Dalton said Watt looked like his old self against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We obviously know what type of player he is,” Dalton said. “He’s back to what he was. For us, we obviously have gotta know where he’s at.”

Watt, who’s coming off of multiple back surgeries and a lost season in 2016, seemed to have some rust in his season debut.

He had a few pressures of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles early, but seemed to fade as the game went on — partly because of a dislocated finger that, Watt said, broke through the skin.

Still, Dalton — who’s hoping to bounce back from a five turnover performance in the Cincinnati Bengals 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens — said No. 99 looks like the No. 99 he’s used to.