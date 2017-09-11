The Mad Radio Morning After Week 1 vs Jacksonville [AUDIO]

Landry Locker of Mad Radio guides you through the best sound from the airwaves, the locker room and the podium the morning after the Texans game. This week Seth and Mike rants, Jalen Ramsey sounds off on the Texans QB situation, Chris Clark minimizes the performance by the offensive line and Tom Savage doesn’t seem to upset that he was benched.
This week’s audio (which you can hear below):
- Seth on Rick Smith
- Seth on the offensive lineman having bad ass names despite their poor play
- Mike Meltser on O’Brien being a college football coach coaching in the NFL
- Seth’s career advice for the Texans offensive line
- Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson
- Tom Savage minimized being benched
- Chris Clark states the obvious, kind of
Week 1: The Mad Radio Morning After vs Jacksonville