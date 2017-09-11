The Best of The Triple Threat 09-11-17

By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: all due respect, Bill O'Brien, Deshaun Watson, duane brown, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, rich lord, Rick Smith, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, tom savage, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Texans embarrassing Week 1 blowout loss to the Jaguars in their opening segment.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. On Monday’s during the football season, the guys mock stupid things from the world of football.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about how poorly the Texans’ offensive line played against the Jaguars in Week 1, the danger that poses to whoever plays quarterback, and if the team should open up the checkbook for Duane Brown.

 

