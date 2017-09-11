O’Brien Says Rookie RB Foreman To Get More Carries

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman should see more carries moving forward after a disappointing debut in Houston 29-7 loss to the Jaguars at home.

Foreman, who had a strong preseason after being taken in the third round of this year’s draft out of the University of Texas, carried the ball once for four yards against the Jaguars.

Starting running back Lamar Miller had a decent with 65 yards on the ground on 17 carries and an additional 31 yards on two catches.

Against the Patriots in the preseason Foreman showed big play ability as he tallied 83 all purpose yards and a touchdown.

Foreman was dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice on Monday, but Foreman said he was “100 percent” later in the week. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said at his Monday press conference that the injury had nothing to do with his limited carries.

“No. he’ll be in there more,” O’Brien said.

There is no further update on running back Alfred Blue who is dealing with an ankle sprain and missed Houston’s season opener.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio