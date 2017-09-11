Joseph: Texans – Jaguars Film “Kind Of Hard To Watch”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – On Sunday, Johnathan Joseph played through the Texans 29 – 7 blowout loss to the Jaguars. On Monday, he and the rest of the team watched the film.

“[It’s] kind of hard to watch because you see some things that are very uncharacteristic of us as a defense,” said Joseph of the team’s struggles. “You live and you learn.”

Houston allowed 155 yards on the ground in the game, including 100 and a touchdown from rookie running back Leonard Fournette. Every season is a bit different, but seeing the NFL’s number 1 ranked 2016 defense (12th in rushing defense) getting out-physicaled by the bottom third of the league Jaguars (23rd ranked offense, 22nd ranked rushing) was an eye opener.

“It definitely hits you in the soft spot from that standpoint because we pride ourselves on being a dominant top defense,” continued Joseph. “The first that we want to do as a defense is to stop the run. So it definitely hurts a little bit. But I think we have enough guys on the defensive side that have enough pride and football ability to go out there, correct those things, and get that job done.”

On Thursday, the Texans will play the Bengals for the seventh time in seven years.

December 11, 2011: Texans 20 – Bengals 19 (Cincinnati)

January 7, 2012: Texans 31 – Bengals 10 (Houston)

January 5, 2013: Texans 19 – Bengals 13 (Houston)

November 23, 2014: Bengals 22 – Texans 13 (Houston)

November 16, 2015: Texans 10 – Bengals 6 (Cincinnati)

December 24, 2016: Texans 12 – Bengals 10 (Houston)

Joseph is a little more familiar with the Bengals, having played them the first 5 years of his career (2006 – 2010) after being taken by Cincy 24th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

“We definitely have history together, playing each other almost every year,” said Joseph of his old team. “I think those guys coming off a loss will be just as hungry as us. And they’re a well coached group. Obviously I know Marvin Lewis very well. He’ll have those guys ready to go.”

The Bengals were blanked 20 – 0 in their home opener by the Ravens. Cincinnati quarterback and Katy High alum Andy Dalton had an extremely rough day, throwing 4 interceptions, losing a fumble, and getting sacked 5 times. Wide receiver A.J. Green was the only Bengal standout in week, catching 5 passes for 74 yards

“Dynamic receiver,” said Joseph of Green. “Broke several records coming into this league as a young player. Reaching milestones and things like that. And he’s a guy that competes. I’ve been following him ever since he was young back in high school when I was at South Carolina. He’s a top notch receiver in this league and we’ll definitely have our hands full.”

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays