Watt on the Texans 29 – 7 Loss: “Terrible”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) J.J. Watt had one word to describe the Texans’ 29 – 7 loss to the Jaguars.

“Terrible,” said Watt after the game. “No other way to put it. Terrible. So, there’s only one way to go from here and that’s up. Can’t play much worse. Very excited that it’s a Thursday night game [at Cincinnati] coming up and we get a chance to go out there and play football again very soon, because you don’t like to let a taste like this sit in your mouth for too long.”

It was Houston’s first loss against Jacksonville since December 5th, 2013.

Watt received a standing ovation from the NRG Crowd when he ran through the tunnel before kickoff. His Hurricane Harvey crowd fundraiser raised over $31 million as of Sunday afternoon. He enjoyed the moment, but . . .

“It’s not good when that’s the highlight of your day,” said Watt. “That was a good moment and it was downhill from there for the rest of the day. I need to play a lot better football and obviously we all need to play a lot better football.”

It was a relatively quiet day Watt in his first regular season game in nearly a year – September 22, 2016 against the Patriots – after missing last season with a back injury that required two separate surgeries. He had one solo tackle and one quarterback hit.

“Not good. I give a lot of credit to Jacksonville, they played a very good football game. Obviously, we didn’t do nearly enough to win and I’m very excited that it’s a short week so, we can get out there on Thursday and try and prove ourselves.”

Watt also hurt his finger in the second quarter. The description of the injury? A little gross.

“Just busted the bone through the skin,” said Watt of the injury. “Nothing bad. Just tape it up.”

