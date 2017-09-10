Texans Defense Struggles Versus Jags; Hope To Rebound Thursday

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – There was plenty of blame to pass around the Houston Texans’ locker room after an embarassing 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The offensive line was porous allowing 10 sacks to Jaguar defenders which also resulted in three giveaways on fumbles. The offense only clicked after a halftime quarterback switch, but still tallied just 203 yards of total offense.

The Texans defense was getting preseason praise from pundits around the league as one of the best in football. The Texans were tops in the league last season in yardage allowed. The Texans struggled to make plays to force turnovers and allowed a 100 yard rusher in Leonard Fournette.

“Just got punched in the mouth today,” cornerback Johnathan Joseph said. “No other words can describe it. They came in and did a good job being physical with us today. We got behind, and we couldn’t regain the lead, and we just took an ‘L’ today.”

The Texans front seven was supposed to be one of the best in football especially with the return of three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt returning to the defensive line after missing most of the 2016 season with a back injury.

“Terrible. No other way to put it. Terrible. So, there’s only one way to go from here and that’s up. Can’t play much worse,” Watt said about his performance on Sunday.

Watt and former number one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney had trouble getting pressure on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles picking up just one tackle apiece.

“They did a good job,” Watt said in reference to the play of the offensive line. “I think they executed what they were trying to do out there. Obviously, they put a lot of points on the board. So, we can’t let that happen.”

The Texans hope to erase the poor performance against the Jaguars and they will have to get back to work quickly as they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in four days.

“Very excited that it’s a Thursday night game coming up and we get a chance to go out there and play football again very soon, because you don’t like to let a taste like this sit in your mouth for too long,” Watt said.

