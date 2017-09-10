Savage Looks to Next Opportunity After Being Benched for Watson

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The opportunity to play wasn’t there for Tom Savage in 2015 while he sat on injured reserve he watched Brian Hoyer get benched in favor of Ryan Mallett in the team’s first game.

Savage wasn’t afforded the opportunity to finish the team’s first game of 2017, Deshaun Watson played the role of Mallett supplanting Savage as history once again repeated itself for the Texans.

“You never want to be replaced. That’s not a good feeling,” said Savage who amassed just 62 passing yards on 13 attempts.

Savage, despite falling victim to six Jacksonville sacks, took up for his offensive linemen.

“I wouldn’t trade any of those guys out there, of that offensive line for anybody. ” Savage said of his teammates. “They’re my guys. I got this team’s back.”

In explaining what went wrong in his half of play Savage explained the team was out of synch, said he held onto the ball too long in an attempt to make big plays and struggled to overcome poor down and distance situations.

“It’s tough but obviously I got over myself and tried to help Deshaun and help the guys out there as much as I can,” he said.

When he was informed Texans head coach Bill O’Brien failed to name a starter for Thursday’s game Savage offered “I don’t really” before pausing and continuing “that’s out of my control.”

“So I’m gonna be ready to go,” Savage said. “Just like I have been for the past four years. That’s kinda what trained me for this.”

The Texans play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday.

