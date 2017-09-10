Report: Watt Heads To Locker Room With Hand Injury

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans defensive end JJ Watt left the field late in the second quarter with the Texans trailing 12-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain later reported that it is an apparent hand injury and likely a dislocated finger.

The Texans have not provided an update on Watt’s condition.

Linebacker Brian Cushing also left the field late in the second quarter and tight end Ryan Griffin is being evaluated for a concussion.

