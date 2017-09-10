O’Brien Non Committal On Texans Starting Quarterback Against Bengals

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – After a rough first half for starting quarterback Tom Savage, head coach Bill O’Brien gave rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson the keys to the Texans offense in the second half.

But after the game, O’Brien was non-committal about who will call plays for the Texans Thursday night in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

“I don’t know,” said O’Brien when asked who will start later this week. “I’ll think about it a long time tonight, and try to continue to work on Cincinnati, see what the best approach is versus them.”

It was a game that mirrored the Texans’ season opening 27-20 loss to the Chiefs in 2015. After a shaky start by Brian Hoyer (who had been proclaimed starting quarterback during the preseason), O’Brien turned to backup Ryan Mallett for the rest of the game and then the next few weeks. It was the beginning of strange year of quarterback uncertainty for the Texans, though anyone who has followed the team is used to it by now.

After the game, O’Brien said that the decision to pull Savage – who was 7-13 in the first half for 62 yards but sacked 6 times and fumbled twice – for Watson was in an attempt to find a spark for the offense.

“The decision to go with Deshaun didn’t have a whole to do with, you know, it had more to do with could we find a spark?” “Could we find somebody that could maybe make a play, that could escape the pocket. Things like that.”

“I thought that Tom really hung in there and played very tough,” continued O’Brien. “But we had a hard time protecting him. So I just made the decision to go with Deshaun.”

Watson finished the game 12-23 for 102 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. He ran 2 times for 12 yards. He also fumbled during the game.

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesdays 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays