Jalen Ramsey Knows Who Should Be Starting For The Texans

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans started the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Tom Savage, and at halftime, they had made the move to bring in first round draft pick Deshaun Watson.

The benching of Savage was no shock to Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“Come on man,” Ramsey said of the quarterback switch. “Deshaun should have been starting the whole, come on now.”

At the half, Savage had completed only seven passes for 62 yards, he was also sacked six times, fumbling twice, both leading to Jaguar touchdowns, one a nine play 56-yard drive, the other a scoop and score.

“Look, I don’t want to be disrespectful to nobody, but they got one Savage over there, Tom Savage, we got a whole bunch of em, we got a bunch of Savage’s over here,” Ramsey said.

In the first half, the Jaguars defense rattled Savage, hitting him over and over again, and with the team needing a spark, Watson was inserted into the game.

Watson would instantly give the team a lift, driving right down the field scoring a touchdown to open the second half with a four-yard dart to DeAndre Hopkins, but it was short lived as the Jaguars regrouped and started to zero in on a new quarterback.

“They got a couple of lucky breaks to be honest with you,” Ramsey said. “(Watson) scored a touchdown, he did a good job, and then we went to the sideline, recomposed ourselves, came back out and we handled our business.”

Watson while he did show some flashes, by escaping the pocket, he did not fare much better than Savage as he’d complete 12 passes for 102 yards.

After the game Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was noncommittal on who will start for Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If you ask Ramsey, it’s a no-brainer.

“Personally, I think (Watson) give’s them a better chance,” Ramsey said. “He came in and gave them a new dynamic, did very well when he was in, managed the offense, (scored) on that first drive.”