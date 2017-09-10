Concussions Deplete Texans Pass Catchers In Loss to Jaguars

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have just three days in between their season opening loss to the 29-7 loss to the Jaguars and a Thursday night football match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals

All three tight ends active for the Texans Sunday; CJ Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson all suffered concussions on Sunday and left the game at different points. The Texans also lost reserve wideout Bruce Ellington and linebacker Brian Cushing with concussions as well.

All five players will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol and while no official diagnosis or timetable has been given by the Texans, the Texans may not be able to play with any on a short week.

“It’ll be tough,” O’Brien said when asked how difficult it may be to play if any of the injured can’t play on Thursday. “I just don’t know what the report is yet, but we’ll get it to us as soon as we can.”

The Texans have no other tight ends on their active roster and have only rookie Evan Baylis on their practice squad who could be activated should none of the tight ends be available.

If Ellington is unable to play the Texans could look to Tyler Ervin to take more snaps as a wide receiver and will also see the return of Jaelen Strong after serving his one game suspension this week.

Rookie linebacker Dylan Cole entered the game after Cushing’s concussion and could be a candidate to play in place of the veteran.

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen also left the game with an ankle injury.

