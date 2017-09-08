The Best Of Mad Radio 9-8

Today on Mad Radio: The season starts with the Patriots getting dominated, previewing Jaguars and Texans, Wade Smith on if Duane Brown wants to be a Texan, Behind Enemy Lines with Tony Wiggins, Worst Take Of The Week and more.

Mike and Seth react to Kansas City’s dominance of the New England Patriots on opening night. How much should be made of this? Plus, it’s Texans game week.

There’s one matchup that could single-handedly win the Texans the game Sunday against Jacksonville. Plus, Leonard Fournette has a special place in his heart for the people of Houston dealing with Hurricane Harvey.

The 2017 season hasn’t even started yet, but the most respected member of the NFL media is already speculating about Bill O’Brien’s job status.

Mike and Seth go through the biggest games of the week in this week’s Larceny Bourbon Keys To The Game including the Texans opener and a college football matchup between two power programs that could have an entire conference’s integrity at stake.

Texas head coach Tom Herman drew criticism from one of his mentors, Urban Meyer, but was the criticism valid? Mad Radio discusses…

Mad Radio crowns this week’s Worst Take of The Week and the winner has had an extremely eventful week.

Mike and Seth go through the Butterfly Effect of everything that would be different if Tony Romo had signed with the Texans this offseason. Would Duane Brown be playing Sunday? Would Deshaun Watson still be a Texan? The guys discuss.

Wade Smith talks to Mad Radio about if there’s a chance his friend, Duane Brown no longer wants to be a part of the Texans organization.

Tony Wiggins joins Mike and Seth to discuss the pessimism in Jacksonville leading up to Sunday’s game and more.