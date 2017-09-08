DONATE TO THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK | HURRICANE IRMA NEWS

The Best Of Gallant At Night 9-8

Paul thinks the Pats loss may be good news for the rest of the AFC.

Paul wonders if the Texans can emulate the Chiefs’ performance when they face off againsts the Jaguars Sunday.

Barstool Sports blogger Uncle Chaps joins Paul to discuss Texans vs Jags, beer and more.

Paul wonders how soon the Texans can establish a solid offensive identity.

Paul debuts a new segment with his takes on the weekend’s biggest games.

In the Late Night Snack: Andy Reid is skinnier, Lonzo Ball is rapping and more.

Paul breaks down the must-see games of the weekend and where to find them.

In the Last Call: Strippers tell us how to treat them, a Bill Belichick rap song and more.

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANK
