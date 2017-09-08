Outdoor Show: Fri Sept 8

By Leslie T Travis
Live bait is almost impossible to find but there is fishing to be done. Find out how and where this morning. Today’s video of is Houston residents saving the bat colony. We’ll nmeed these guys as the mosquitoes are gonna keep popping out!

Hour 1

Hour 2

