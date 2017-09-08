Lamar Miller: I’m Just Hoping And Praying For The Best In Miami

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Houston won’t be the only city on Lamar Miller’s mind on Sunday.

Not only are his Houston Texans opening the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the first game at NRG Stadium since Hurricane Harvey, but this weekend will likely also be in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma in his hometown Miami.

“Very concerning,” Miller said of his emotions this week. “Just last week, we had a disaster here in Houston.”

Miller, who signed with the Texans last summer, has spent most of his personal and professional life in South Beach.

He was born and raised there. Went to Killian High School, where he became a Parade All-American. Played college football at “The U,” instead of going to Gainesville and the University of Florida. Even when he was drafted, Miller was lucky enough to stay in the city, going to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round in 2012.

Suffice to say, it will be an emotional weekend for him.