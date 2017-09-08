Job Fair Connects Harvey Evacuees & Employers

DALLAS (CBS11) – Derick and Sara Killian of Port Arthur never thought they’d be starting over after beginning their new life together just one month ago.

But here they were at a job fair for Harvey evacuees in downtown Dallas, featuring 120 employers.

Sara Killian said, “I’m going to go to all of them, and hopefully, one of them will hire me today.”

Her husband Derick said, “I would prefer one today because of the no-income situation, but yeah, I know we will get a job.”

Every time a bell rang, meant another evacuee was hired.

Some companies had ten jobs to offer, others like FedEx Ground had far more.

Company representative Kiara Parker told CBS11, “Altogether, I can definitely say over 1,000 positions in DFW, yes.”

Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas sponsored the job fair, and its President Laurie Larrea said, “We’re trying to get these people back to work, whether it’s Beaumont, Port Arthur, Houston or up here in the Dallas Metroplex.”

Larrea says 469 people received job interviews, 124 had job offers, and 57 were hired on the spot.

Larrea said, “It was a good day.”

The job fair is giving the Killians new hope, something they haven’t had in the past week, since Harvey forced them to evacuate.”

The Killians say because they lost their rental home, cars, and jobs, there’s nothing to go home to.

That’s why they want to stay in Dallas.

The couple says what makes matters more difficult is that they can’t receive FEMA disaster assistance money because Harvey’s damage is keeping the agency from accessing their home, and verifying their claim.

Derick Killian says, “We’re broke. It’s frustrating, it’s aggravating.”

He says it is also overwhelming.

“I could provide for myself before this happened. It’s embarrassing. I don’t like it. I don’t like it. So we really needs these jobs.”

At the end of the day, the bell rang for the Killians.

They both start their new jobs Monday at Waste Management in Arlington.