Friends Off The Field, Bouye And Hopkins Ready To Compete Once Again

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – One of the more interesting matchups this Sunday will be the battle between former teammates.

A.J. Bouye this Sunday will square off against DeAndre Hopkins.

Friends off the field, but now will be foes twice a year.

“A.J. (Bouye) and I came into together, it’s going to be pretty cool, we still keep in touch, he’s still my friend,” DeAndre Hopkins said about his matchup with Bouye. “Just going up against somebody that I know their game, he knows a little bit of my game, it should be fun.”

Hopkins is one of the leagues better wide receivers, last year falling 46 yards shy of three straight 1,000 yard seasons.

Bouye last year with the Texans had a breakout season and became a lockdown corner, good enough for the Jacksonville Jaguars to give him a five-year 67.5 million dollar contract.

“It’s going to be a dogfight, we already know,” A.J. Bouye said of facing Hopkins. “I’m just going to take it one play at a time and just go out there and compete.”

Hopkins and Bouye spent years in practice pushing each other, each growing year over year.

“They made each other better,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said of the pair during practices.

Hopkins is not the speediest of receivers, but he uses his body and hands to make some amazing grabs.

Bouye is very quick and last season became very adept at knocking down passes.

The two will once again be trying to best the other, this time it won’t be for bragging rights in the locker room, but whoever win’s this matchup, it could go a long way in determining who leaves NRG stadium with a win in week one.

“It’s football, gotta win,” Hopkins said.