After A Broken Foot, Kevin Johnson Is Ready To Have Fun

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Six games into the 2016 season, Kevin Johnson broke his foot.

After surgery, and rehab the young third-year corner is ready for his first game back in nearly a year.

“Definitely excited about coming out here and getting back out there playing the game,” Kevin Johnson of Sunday’s season opener. “I’m super excited about the opportunity we have in front of us, and just me not being out there for a long time, I’m definitely going to be excited about that.”

Johnson was forced to sit on the sidelines while the Houston Texans put together the number one defense in the NFL (yards allowed), and while he missed a lot of time, he doesn’t expect to treat this game any differently.

“It’s been a while, I’m not going to put extra emphases on just getting back out there, just cause it’s been a while for me,” Johnson said. “I’m just gonna be locked in, prepare for the game the best I can be, and just go out there and play and have fun.”

While Johnson wasn’t as missed as J.J. Watt was last season, head coach Bill O’Brien is still very happy to have the young corner back in the fold.

“He’s an important part of the defense,” Bill O’Brien said. “He’s got a lot of energy, really good young player, very smart guy, very hard worker, great teammate, everything you look for in a DB (defensive back).”

Johnson could very easily step into the role vacated by A.J. Bouye.

Johnson like Bouye is quick and tall with long arms. Bouye in 2016 was a very big part of the Texans defense, knocking down 16 passes, if Johnson can give the team anywhere near that same production, it could go a long way to making the defense just as good.