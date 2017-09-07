The Best of The Triple Threat 09-07-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with University of Houston football coach Major Applewhite about how his team handled Hurricane Harvey, preparing for their first game at Arizona, sophomore standout Ed Oliver, and more.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Rob Pizzola of PredictionMachine.com about Week 1 NFL odds and lines. Games include Houston vs Jacksonville, New England vs Kansas City, Green Bay vs Seattle, and more.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about a Bill Barnwell article that made the case for all 32 NFL teams to be able to win the championship this year. The Texans were compared to the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect.