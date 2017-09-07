The Best Of Mad Radio 9-7

Today on Mad Radio: Three days away from Jaguars-Texans and many questions remaining, Arian Foster joins the show, Mike’s condom problems, forecasting and revisiting Seth’s Texans rants and more.

Mad Radio tries to tackle all of the uncertainty on the Texans offense and where the hope lies. Plus, Paul Gallant wonders if people have a misconception about Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Mad Radio and Paul Gallant discuss the talent gap between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans and if one even exists.

Mad Radio revisits Seth Payne’s past Overreaction Monday Texans rants and tries to forecast the rants he will be having in 2016.

Mike Meltser hates predictions before the season, but despite that he and Seth give their NFL win total predictions for the four teams their most confident about.

Former Texans running back Arian Foster joins Mad Radio in studio to discuss his charity event at the Houston Improv to raise money for Hurricane relief, why he thinks social media is a positive and more.

Mad Radio discusses Michael Bennett’s encounter with the police and the way people jump to conclusions with limited information. Plus, Mike teases his audition later in the show that will land him the biggest gig in radio.

Mike and Seth discuss the return of A.J. Bouye to Houston following the offseason in which they allowed him to go to Jacksonville.

Mike and Seth discuss the Astros seven-game winning streak and along the way Mike Meltser has a confession about condoms.

In today’s edition of Mad Takes Seth won’t bite the hook on Kirk Cousins spiritual contract discussion, but he’s sick and tired of media types making a big deal about players only meetings.

Who and what are you mad at? Screw Em, Sept. 9 2017.