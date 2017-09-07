The 2017 Houston Texans: How We Got Here And Where Were You?

Football is the most popular sport in America and the most popular question when reflecting on sporting events is, where were you when it happened? The season is finally upon us and the Houston Texans 2017 campaign is about to begin. A lot of stuff has happened to the organization since the Texans were eliminated from the playoffs by the New England Patriots on Jan. 14. Here are the seven biggest storylines of the offseason along with where I was and what I was doing when each event happened.

Offseason Storyline No. 1: The Texans and offensive coordinator George Godsey “mutually” part ways

Two days after the Texans were put out of their misery in the playoffs the franchise parted ways with offensive coordinator George Godsey and Bill O’Brien took on the offensive play calling responsibilities. It wasn’t shocking news, but it was the first move the Texans made in an effort to fix their mediocre offense.

Question: Where was I when George Godsey and the Houston Texans mutually parted ways?

Answer: Honestly, I don’t even remember.

Offseason Storyline No. 2: A.J. Bouye signs a five-year $67.5 million deal with Jacksonville

The debate over whether or not to pay Bouye following his 2016 breakout season was the biggest topic early in the offseason. It appeared that a slight majority of Houstonians wanted to pay the 26-year-old cornerback, but few people were banging the table saying the Texas had to pay Bouye especially after the specifics of the deal were announced early in free agency.

Question: Where was I when Bouye signed with Jacksonville?

Answer: I was talking to my dad on the phone wishing him a happy birthday and eating a turkey wrap. Honestly, I didn’t have a major reaction to the new because I was one of the people who thought the Texans made the right decision letting Bouye leave.

Offseason Storyline No. 3: The Texans trade Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns

On March 10, 2017 the Texans traded Osweiler, a 2018 second-round pick and 2017 sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick and the joy of never having to see Osweiler in a Texans uniform again.

Question: Where was I when the Texans traded Osweiler to Cleveland?

Answer: This was the craziest moment of the offseason and I remember exactly where I was. I was on my couch about to take a mid-afternoon, post-show map when the news broke. As soon as the news broke my plans to nap were cancelled and the speculation over who would be the quarterback for the Texans in 2017 began.

Offseason Storyline No. 4: Tony Romo decides to begin a broadcasting career rather than play football in 2017

As soon as Osweiler was traded many people began to speculate that Romo would be the Texans quarterback in 2017. The only question was whether or not they’d have to trade for him or wait until the Cowboys released him. On April 4 the dream of Romo replacing Osweiler came to an end when it was announced that the former Cowboys quarterback would replace Phil Simms in the NBC broadcast booth rather than play football.

Question: Where was I when Romo decided to broadcast rather than play football?

Answer: Usually news breaks in the middle of the day rather than between 6-10 am when I am on the radio, but I was actually on the air on Mad Radio on SportsRadio 610 when the Romo news broke. Ironically we were talking about Romo, which we admittedly did a lot. As soon as the news broke we tore up the run sheet, opened the phone lines and had a very easy, fun show. Laurel D’Antoni, the wife of Mike and one of my favorite people, came in studio that day and we had to cut that visit short because of the news, which she was very understanding about.

Offseason Storyline No. 5: The Texans trade up in the draft to select Deshaun Watson

The Texans had already made a trade with the Browns early in the offseason to rid themselves of a quarterback, but on April 27 the Texans made a trade to acquire a quarterback. The Texans moved up to No. 12 in the draft with Cleveland and selected Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price was steep, the No. 25 pick in the draft and a first-round pick in 2018, which meant the Browns owned the Texans first two picks in 2018.

This was an electric event in the city of Houston and Twitter blew up. Many were excited and the people who weren’t excited were at the very least intrigued. Speculation as to whether or not Watson would be the immediate starter began on the TV broadcasts as well as around Houston.

Question: Where was I when the Texans acquired Watson?

Answer: I was with Cody Stoots watching the draft and was in absolute shock when it happened. Not many people saw this coming and in fact, most people believed O’Brien liked Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes more than Watson. I was surprised and I immediately texted SMU head coach Chad Morris, who recruited Watson to Clemson and was with him in New York at the draft, to see what he thought of the pick and this is what our text exchange looked like.

Me: Hey coach. This is Landry Locker from SportsRadio 610. I was wondering if you had 10 minutes to talk to use tomorrow morning between 6-10 am central to talk about the young man the Texans are getting in Deshaun Watson, a kid I know you’re very familiar with.

Morris: Yes sir

Me: What’s the best time for you?

Morris: I catch a flight out of New York at 8:35 so earlier the better. 6:30?

Me: Perfect, will call you then.

Morris: U got the best guy out there. I am so happy for y’all and this kid.

Offseason Storyline No. 6: Duane Brown doesn’t report to the Texans

The Duane Brown saga is still going on. It wasn’t a surprise he wasn’t at training camp, but it’s a moderate surprise he won’t play Sunday and now many wonder if he wants to ever play for the Texans again. Maybe he’s sick of playing with mediocre quarterbacks, maybe it’s about money, the specifics haven’t been reported. The only certainty is that Brown wants to play football in 2017.

Question: Where was I when it was discovered that Brown wouldn’t report to the Texans?

Answer: The Brown drama was an ongoing sequence of events so I guess I was allover the place.

Offseason Storyline No. 7: Tom Savage is officially named the starting quarterback

O’Brien made it somewhat clear that Savage was the starter, but following the second preseason game against New England he made it extra clear that Savage would his Week 1 starting quarterback.

Maybe O’Brien made it clear from the beginning, but i admittedly didn’t want to accept it. In Fact, I thought the decision sucked the life out of the fanbase, which is documented.

Question: Where was I when O’Brien made it clear that Savage would be the starter and Watson would be the backup?

Answer: I was at home and immediately over a toilet vomiting due to the fear that I was going to have to endure another O’Brien season of uncharismatic, ineffective, mediocre quarterback play.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, football season is upon us! Let’s sit back and enjoy!

