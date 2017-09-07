Outdoor Show: Thurs Sept 7

After Harvey a few folks didn’t have to leave home to go fishin’. See today’s video!
Follow Captain Mickey on Facebook.
Fishing will change as the water continues to dump into the Bays. Captain Mickey talks about this with the pros.
Text the show at 713 572 4610 or call us on that line for Open Line Fun Sunday.
For info on how to get or give help during our recovery from Hurricane Harvey please click here.
Hour 1
Hour 2
.
.
Want to download the shows? Click here to save them on your phone or computer.