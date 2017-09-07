A&M Coach Receives Racist Hate Mail

(CBSDFW.COM) – The wife of Texas A&M’s head football coach Kevin Sumlin shared a letter on Twitter Thursday that contained a racial slur and a threat against her husband.

The letter started, “You suck as coach,” then there was a racial slur. The handwritten note ended saying, “Please get out. Or else.”

Charlene Sumlin tweeted, along with a photo of the note, the following:

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT?

Texas A&M President Michael Young and Athletics Director Scott Woodward released a statement condemning the letter:

Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.

The Aggies blew a 34-point lead at UCLA on Sunday night and lost the game 45-44.