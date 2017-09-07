Clowney: Texans Defense Can Beat Anyone On Jaguars O-Line

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney won’t be losing any sleep over the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line.

Just days before opening the regular season against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans Pro Bowl pass rusher said he doesn’t foresee too many problems for his front seven on Sunday.

“I don’t care who we line up in front of,” Clowney said. “I think the guys around us, we can beat any one of them. We’re just gonna try to go out there and do our job, and get it done. Get a win.”

Clowney was asked specifically about former Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson, who will be getting his first NFL start only a few months after going in the second round of the draft.

He didn’t seem too fazed.

“We’re just trying to beat all of them up front,” Clowney said. “It’s not just him.”

Offensive line has been a soft spot for the Jaguars for nearly a half decade. Pro Football Focus ranked Jacksonville’s unit 22nd in the NFL a season ago, though the site did project them as 13th best heading into this season — before the Branden Albert saga.

Clowney was also asked about quarterback Blake Bortles, and what he sees on tape from his 2014 NFL Draft classmate.

“He’s an athletic quarterback, he can run,” Clowney said with a grin.

Hoping to build off a breakout year a season ago, when he set career highs in tackles, sacks and — most importantly — games played, Clowney will be getting even more help than he had in 2016.

JJ Watt, who missed most of last season with a back injury, will be making his return to the field and, coaches and teammates say, his three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year form.

Mike Vrabel, who was offered head coaching interviews before accepting a promotion as defensive coordinator, will make his debut as a play-caller, allowing Romeo Crennel to shift into a role as an assistant head coach to Bill O’Brien.

Kevin Johnson, who lost significant time to a season-ending foot injury in 2016, will also be making his return to the secondary.

All for a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL a season ago in yards.