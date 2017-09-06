TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Tropical Storm Katia Forms In The Gulf Of Mexico

Filed Under: gulf of mexico, Harvey, Irma, Katia, Texas, tropical storm, weather
Tourists walk the beach at sunset ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac on August 26, 2012 at Madeira Beach, Florida. (credit: Edward Linsmier/Getty Images)

As Hurricane Irma continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path toward Florida, a new tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Katia formed early Wednesday off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with some strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the hurricane center says Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

The storm is centered about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and is moving east-southeast near 2 mph.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights

Listen Live

Listen