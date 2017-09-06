TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

The Best of Gallant At Night 9-6

Paul reacts to the debut of new Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Slim Thug and ESG join Paul Gallant to talk sports, Houston rap history and a lot more.

Paul predicts how the Texans’ season opener vs the Jaguars may go down.

Paul reacts to Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett saying he feared for his life during an incident with the police in Vegas.

In the Late Night Snack: Mike Leach might believe in aliens and Kirk Cousins has a weird explanation for his contract situation in Washington.

Paul responds to Seth Payne’s comments towards him during the morning show.

