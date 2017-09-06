TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Texans Foreman: I’m 100 Percent

By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — D’Onta Foreman will be ready for the Houston Texans regular season opener on Sunday.

According to D’Onta Foreman.

Asked if his injured groin would be ready to go against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the third round rookie said, “Yes sir.”

Foreman impressed during the preseason, averaging 8.0 yards per carry for 93 yards and a touchdown. He added four catches for 72 yards, including a slant he took 63 yards, despite concerns about how effective he’d be in the passing game.

With Lamar Miller coming off a career high 299 touches, a healthy Foreman would be a big boost to a running game that averaged only 4.1 yards per carry last season, tied for 18th in the NFL.

That, of course, would also be a help to Tom Savage, who’s nearing the first start of his first season as the starter, and head coach Bill O’Brien, who’s heading into the second to last year of his contract and his first season doubling as offensive coordinator.

