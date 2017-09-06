NFL Moves Dolphins Vs. Bucs Game To Week 11

MIAMI (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The NFL announced on Wednesday that they would be rescheduling the Miami Dolphins game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 1 to Week 11 due to the possible impact of Hurricane Irma on the state of Florida.
The category 5 hurricane is currently just off the coast of Puerto Rico and is expected to turn into the State of Florida Saturday or Sunday.
The game will still be played at Hard Rock Stadium as it was scheduled for this week. The teams were both previously on a bye win Week 11.