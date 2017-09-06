TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

NFL Moves Dolphins Vs. Bucs Game To Week 11

MIAMI (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The NFL announced on Wednesday that they would be rescheduling the Miami Dolphins game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 1 to Week 11 due to the possible impact of Hurricane Irma on the state of Florida.

The category 5 hurricane is currently just off the coast of Puerto Rico and is expected to turn into the State of Florida Saturday or Sunday.

The game will still be played at Hard Rock Stadium as it was scheduled for this week. The teams were both previously on a bye win Week 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen