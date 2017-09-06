Immigration Challenge From Trump Puts Congress On The Spot

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s announcement on immigration has Congress staring down an election-year deadline on an issue that bitterly divides the president’s own party. And it has painfully eluded lawmakers time and again.

Four years after comprehensive immigration legislation passed the Senate only to die in the House, Trump tossed to Congress the question of what to do with almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, announced the administration will begin dismantling protections these immigrants were granted by former President Barack Obama, and the program will end unless Congress acts first.

Trump declared late Tuesday that if Congress can’t act to “legalize” the program affecting the young immigrants, “I will revisit this issue!”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)