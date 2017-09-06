TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Immigration Challenge From Trump Puts Congress On The Spot

Filed Under: DACA, DREAM Act, illegal immigration, immigration, politics, President Donald Trump
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s announcement on immigration has Congress staring down an election-year deadline on an issue that bitterly divides the president’s own party. And it has painfully eluded lawmakers time and again.

Four years after comprehensive immigration legislation passed the Senate only to die in the House, Trump tossed to Congress the question of what to do with almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, announced the administration will begin dismantling protections these immigrants were granted by former President Barack Obama, and the program will end unless Congress acts first.

Trump declared late Tuesday that if Congress can’t act to “legalize” the program affecting the young immigrants, “I will revisit this issue!”

