HEB CEO Donates $5 Million To J.J. Watt Harvey Fundraiser

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt announced a personal $5 million contribution to the Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund on Wednesday.

“Throughout this disaster, I have been humbled by the state’s unprecedented generosity and heroism,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO. “I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action.”

Watt’s original plan was to raise $200,000 to help with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey. He passed that on the first day and has since raised that number over $21 Million before the $5 million check from Butt.

“I appreciate the incredible generosity Charles Butt and H-E-B has shown,” said J.J. Watt. “It is amazing what can happen when people from all over come together for one common goal.”

Watt also received a $1 Million donation from the Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

“We are so proud of the amazing work that J.J. has done for our community, including this landmark Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery fundraising effort,” said Jamey Rootes, President of the Houston Texans. “We also appreciate the tremendous support of great leaders like Charles Butt who does so much to help Houstonians and Texans every day. All of this is a testament to the power of teamwork and Houston’s ‘can do’ spirit.”

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities,” said Butt.

You can donate to the J.J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund HERE.