ALL Of Houston Radio Combine For Fundraiser To Help Houston Food Bank

25 Radio Stations In Houston will join together September 8th – September 10th to support the Houston Food Bank in order to feed those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The fundraiser, which will be aired simultaneously on 25 different stations in Houston, will be looking for monetary donations for the Harvey relief efforts.

Anyone wishing to donate can click the banners on this page or go to HoustonFoodBank.org

The Houston Food Bank is a key entity in feeding those who need help in Houston especially after a devastating event like Hurricane Harvey.  CBS Radio Houston’s stations, SportsRadio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mix 96.5, 95.7 The Spot and Mega 101 FM are pleased to join the rest of Houston Radio in this endeavor and help get food to the people who need it, now more than ever.

Please join us and the rest of #HoustonRadio in being #HoustonStrong as we all raise money to help our fellow Houstonians recover from the devastation of Harvey.

Along with Monetary donations, the Foodbank also needs food donations to help feed those families affected.

You can drop off food from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m at their location on 535 Portwall in Houston through Friday, September 8th and from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9th.

The most needed items are as follows:

• Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops:
vegetables, fruit
• Protein in pouches or pull-top cans:
tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken
• Peanut butter
• Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.
• Toiletries
• Paper goods
• Diapers
• Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms,
bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

The Houston Food Bank is unable to accept baby food, clothing, household items and other items not on this list.

