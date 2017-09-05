TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Tropical Storm Jose Forms To The East Of Irma

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the open Atlantic far from land.

(Credit: National Hurricane Center)

Jose is located to the east of Hurricane Irma, which is a powerful and dangerous storm heading toward Antigua and perhaps the U.S.

Jose is the 10th tropical storm of the season. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is about 1505 miles (2420 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

It’s expected to become a hurricane on Friday.

