Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon Donate $1 Million To JJ Watt Relief Fund

NEW YORK CITY (CBS HOUSTON) – JJ Watt’s fundraising efforts have inspired people from all over the world to donate to his Hurricane Harvey relief fun that he started just nine days ago.

Watt has seen donations from NFL teams like the Tennessee Titans, celebrities like Drake and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and companies like Wal-Mart.

On Tuesday night Jimmy Fallon announced that his show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is donating $1 million to the Watt relief fund. With the donation Watt’s fundraiser at https://www.youcaring.com/JJwatt has surpassed $21.5 million.

Fallon also invited Victoria White and Marquist Taylor duo onto the show. The duo who inspired many when a video of the pair singing at a shelter in Conroe, Texas went viral. White, Taylor and a Houston area gospel choir performed Lean on Me on Tuesday’s episode of the Tonight Show. You can watch the video below.

Jimmy announces the show's $1 million donation to @JJWatt's hurricane relief fund, and invites a Houston choir to sing "Lean on Me." pic.twitter.com/R3ZQb3RDbC — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 6, 2017

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio